Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

