Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 189.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,303 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Ameren worth $33,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $57,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

