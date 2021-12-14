Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 831,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 893,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

