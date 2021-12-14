Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $306.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.