Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLO stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

