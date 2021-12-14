Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Gevo also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gevo by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $12,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gevo by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEVO opened at $5.05 on Friday. Gevo has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

