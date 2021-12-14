Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $56.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth $84,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

