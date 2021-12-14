New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.08 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

NYSE:BXP opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

