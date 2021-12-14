Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $62,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,458,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,159,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP opened at $206.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,481 shares of company stock valued at $22,365,229 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.