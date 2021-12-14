Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.