Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 7,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $668.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.35. The company has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

