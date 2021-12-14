Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $35.49 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.56% of Gibraltar Industries worth $35,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.