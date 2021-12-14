Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 274.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,466 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ventas worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 433.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,544 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Ventas by 42.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Ventas stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.