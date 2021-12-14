Westpac Banking Corp Sells 18,005 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $131.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on WCN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

