First Business Financial Services Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after buying an additional 76,820 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,851 shares of company stock worth $42,563,258 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

