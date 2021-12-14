ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $116,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

