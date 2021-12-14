Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Declines By 97.6%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of TSIOF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

