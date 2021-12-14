Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Drops By 98.8%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of THBRF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

