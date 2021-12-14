Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Drops By 98.8%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of THBRF opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
