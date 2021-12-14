Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Drops By 70.4%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the November 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Steppe Gold stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

