Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 688.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,690.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,767.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,729.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.