Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 5,137 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hillenbrand worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

