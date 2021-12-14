Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after acquiring an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after acquiring an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average of $214.64. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.