Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after buying an additional 15,235,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

