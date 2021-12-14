Financial Counselors Inc. Has $16.76 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,546 shares of company stock worth $3,669,912,693 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $966.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.53 billion, a PE ratio of 312.76, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,017.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

