Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 236.1% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.