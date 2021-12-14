Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $90,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 893,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,284,000 after purchasing an additional 209,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 875.1% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

