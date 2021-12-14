PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.72.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day moving average of $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

