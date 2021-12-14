Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRTBY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

