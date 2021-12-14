Analysts Set Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price at C$5.57

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOT.UN. CIBC raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.24. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The company has a market cap of C$332.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.