Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $66.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERV. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,551,000 after acquiring an additional 628,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,676,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,446,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

