Analysts Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target at $14.80

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $138.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.28.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

