Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 138,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $986,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

