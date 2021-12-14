BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $38.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 265,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP opened at $35.36 on Friday. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 176.80 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

