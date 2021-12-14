J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,486 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.