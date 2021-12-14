Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BOX opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

