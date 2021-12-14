Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 63.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

NYSE DT opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 214.86, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,942 shares of company stock valued at $21,054,978. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

