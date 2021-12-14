Reviewing The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) & Its Competitors

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS: BATRB) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare The Liberty Braves Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 909 2832 2718 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 30.03%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty Braves Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million -$1.42 billion -35.87 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -3.95

The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% The Liberty Braves Group Competitors -119.39% -35.32% 0.79%

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group competitors beat The Liberty Braves Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

