Head-To-Head Comparison: Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) and Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) and Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Tscan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Tscan Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.72 million N/A N/A Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 129.52 -$26.13 million N/A N/A

Clarus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tscan Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clarus Therapeutics and Tscan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 154.16%. Tscan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 264.76%. Given Tscan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tscan Therapeutics is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Tscan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Tscan Therapeutics -522.54% -779.91% -32.14%

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats Tscan Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

