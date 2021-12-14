Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

