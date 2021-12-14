Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

