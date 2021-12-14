Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

