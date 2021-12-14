Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

GILD opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

