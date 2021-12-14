Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 261 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

