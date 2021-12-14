Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

KOMP opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $53.84 and a one year high of $76.76.

