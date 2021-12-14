Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

