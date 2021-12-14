Palladium Partners LLC Sells 576 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Yale University raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.67.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.