Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

12/8/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$104.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$96.50 to C$102.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

11/29/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

11/24/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

11/23/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$104.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

11/13/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

11/12/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

10/28/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

10/27/2021 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

