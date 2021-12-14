Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $230.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.51. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $231,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,778 shares of company stock worth $8,953,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.