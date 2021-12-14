iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 519.0% in November

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 519.0% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $386,000.

Shares of EWZS stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

