Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Drops By 88.3%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the November 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

